Europe’s Gas Rally Reignited By Chillier Weather Predictions

European natural gas futures have reversed their steep decline after forecasts of cooler weather in the coming months increased the prospects of higher heating demand. Benchmark futures climbed as much as 4% on Tuesday’s session, before paring some gains. Dutch front-month gas traded 2.3% higher at €37.85 a megawatt-hour at 0800 hrs ET in Amsterdam, partly reversing the 12% the contract had lost over the past two sessions. Europe’s unseasonably warm autumn has so far curbed demand for gas, but an expected cold spell in the months…