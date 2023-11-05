Europe’s Gas Storage Hits Record High But Winter Worries Persist

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Chevron was negotiating LNG deliveries for the European Union, looking at contract terms of 15 years. The news followed three other long-term deals that European energy companies closed with Qatar, one of the world’s largest exporters of LNG, in the past month. Germany has installed three floating LNG import terminals over the past year or so and is now working on three more. The EU, which has emerged as the biggest importer of U.S. LNG this year, recently boasted that gas storage is almost 100% full.…