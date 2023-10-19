Europe’s Gas Storage Is Full But Equinor Expects Volatility

While Europe is in a much better position in terms of energy supply heading into this winter than it was last year, Norwegian energy giant Equinor warns that markets will remain volatile due to weather and expectations of new competition from Asia for LNG, which would drive prices up further. Despite Europe’s better preparedness this year, “We actually expect the market to be quite volatile over the winter,” Equinor CEO Anders Opedal told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London on Wednesday. “We will do everything we can…