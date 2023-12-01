Europe’s Insatiable Hunger for LNG

1. OPEC+ Confronts Quota Imperfections, Weak Sentiment- Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two heavyweights of OPEC+, have managed to coordinate a wider response to weakening market sentiment and agree on voluntary cuts of 2.2 million b/d in their latest November 30 summit. – Saudi Arabia is rolling over its voluntary 1 million b/d production cut into Q1 2024, joined by Russia which promised to curb the supply of crude by 300,000 b/d and of oil products by another 200,000 b/d. – Six other OPEC+ members chipped in with their voluntary cuts, spearheaded…