Europe’s Largest Economy May Face Wild Gas Price Volatility This Winter

LNG demand in Asia and Europe is beginning to rise ahead of the peak winter season amid a calmer market compared to last year’s chaos and record-high prices. But neither Europe nor Asia should be complacent about winter gas supply as winter weather, delivery disruptions, and geopolitical tensions could upend the LNG market once again and send prices soaring. Last week, spot LNG prices in Asia for November delivery slumped by 10% week-on-week to $13.5 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) amid soft demand and warm weather, industry…