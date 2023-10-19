Europe’s LNG Supply At Risk As Middle East Tensions Escalate

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, poses a serious threat to the regional natural gas market and could have knock-on effects on Europe’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply as winter approaches. Although Israel has surplus gas production, which currently supports Egypt and Jordan’s growing demand, a continued or escalated conflict would have wide-ranging implications, according to Rystad Energy analysis. The fate of the three largest Israeli gas development projects – Tamar, Leviathan…