Europe’s Natural Gas Price Rally Stokes Supply Concerns

1. ExxonMobil-Pioneer Merger May Spark Further Giant Deals- The largest upstream deal since Shell’s 2015 acquisition of BG for $82 billion, ExxonMobil’s acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources has become the crown jewel of post-Covid E&P consolidation. – With the Pioneer deal, ExxonMobil will gain over 700,000 boe/d of production in the Midland Basin as well as 5 billion of annual free cash flow, creating the world’s largest tight oil company with a Permian resource base of over 16 billion boe. – By 2024, the Permian is set…