Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Dip As Supply Concerns Ease

Europe’s benchmark natural gas prices fell on Thursday as signs emerged that supply risks from Australia and Norway have eased. The front-month futures at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, dropped by 2.7% to $38.58 (36.28 euros) per megawatt (MWh) as of 11:25 a.m. GMT on Thursday after a massive Norwegian gas field started ramping up production after maintenance, and after the labor dispute at Chevron’s LNG export facilities in Australia could be nearing its end. Chevron and the trade unions that have…