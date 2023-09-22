22 Sep, 23

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Fall After Australian LNG Strikes End

The benchmark natural gas prices in Europe and the UK dropped early on Friday after Chevron and trade unions settled a labor dispute which led to the unions calling off the strikes at two large LNG export facilities in Australia. The front-month futures at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, dropped by 1.8% to $40.87 (38.39 euros) per megawatt (MWh) as of 7:26 a.m. GMT on Friday. The equivalent UK wholesale gas price was also down, by 3.3%. European prices have seen a lot of volatility in recent weeks, due to the strikes…

