Europe’s Secret Weapon In Its Energy War With Russia

LIVE DRILLING UPDATE: 03/11/2024 – MCF Energy has just confirmed an active petroleum system at the Welchau-1 well site. The well successfully reached a depth of 1155 meters on March 10 and drilling to the main target is underway with completion anticipated by month end. CEO of MCF Energy James Hill said, “The drilling results so far are very promising, and the indications of gas and heavier hydrocarbons are particularly encouraging for us.” Read the full release here.If Germany fails to make up for its winding down of Russian natural gas imports,…