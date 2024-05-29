Europe’s Steel Industry Set for Major Shakeup

Via Metal Miner Liberty Steel recently triggered a review of its downstream flat rolling assets in Western Europe. The firm’s parent company, GFG Alliance, said the potential steel industry shakeup stems from an expression of interest from several interested parties. “The review will evaluate Liberty’s assets in Liège (Belgium), Dudelange (Luxembourg), and Piombino (Italy) and will be facilitated by specialist global investment bankers Jefferies,” the holding company said on May 15. GFG Alliance noted that the primary…