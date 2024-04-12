Europe’s Sustainable Fund Flows Grow as U.S. ESG Market Shrinks

Investor appetite for ESG funds and other sustainable investments remains steady in Europe, in stark contrast with the United States, where the ESG backlash has had investors pull billions of U.S. dollars out of sustainable funds over the past year. Europe has higher political and investor support for ESG investment products, a Reuters analysis shows, which has helped the continent to stay ahead of the U.S. in terms of sustainable investment flows. Global ESG funds, or funds that use environmental, social, and governance…