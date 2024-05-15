Eurozone Economy to Turn a Corner in 2024

The eurozone economy is expected to “turn a corner” in 2024 as faster growth in southern Europe will help offset continued stagnation in Germany, new forecasts from the European Commission show. The Commission forecast that the eurozone would grow 0.8 percent this year, unchanged from its last round of forecasts, and an improvement on growth of just 0.4 percent last year. Looking forward to next year, the Commission expects 1.4 percent next year, a slight downward revision on its winter round of forecasts. Germany, the euro area’s…