EU’s Energy Resilience Tested as Winter Approaches

Two big questions loom over the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) ministerial meeting in Skopje on November 30-December 1, which will bring together the foreign ministers from the 57 members of the Vienna-based organization. Firstly, will one of them — Russia’s Sergei Lavrov — show up? And secondly, who will take over the one-year OSCE rotating chair for 2024 after North Macedonia? The two questions are somewhat linked. Lavrov was barred from attending the ministerial meeting in the Polish city of Lodz last December,…