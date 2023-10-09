09 Oct, 23

EU’s Full Gas Storage Doesn’t Eliminate Supply Risks

The European Union has accumulated record amounts of natural gas in its storage facilities and has done so ahead of its own schedule. The news about the advanced fill-up of storage caverns was first announced in August by Brussels with understandable pride. In mid-August, storage was full at 90%, which was the November target. But energy suppliers did not stop there because, as of early October, gas storage in the EU is close to 100% full. There is just one slight problem: it might still not be enough to secure winter gas supply.…

