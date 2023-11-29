EV’s Become Cash Cow For Swing States

What do marijuana and electric vehicles have in common? They are two consumer products that Americans tend to strongly favor or disapprove of depending on their party affiliation. In other words, they are two of the most polarizing consumer products on the market. Back in 2019, Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) revealed that the state had hit $1 billion in cumulative cannabis tax revenue seven years after Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational use of cannabis. Last year, Colorado collected…