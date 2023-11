Frans Timmermans, the former European Commission climate chief and currently the leader of the left-wing bloc ahead of the upcoming Dutch elections, has ditched a previous commitment to halve nitrogen emissions by 2030. Timmermans, who resigned in August from the European Commission to return to Dutch politics and vie for the prime minister’s post, said in a televised debate with the other party leaders in the Netherlands that he had changed his mind after meeting with young farmers. Farmers…