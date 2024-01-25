Explaining ExxonMobil’s Pre-Emptive Attack on Shareholder Activists

We should not have been surprised. Not in an era when people only watch MSNBC or Fox and college students avoid classes that might trigger discomfort by exposing them to beliefs contrary to their own. It happens in the oil business, too. Two activist investors, in December, filed a stockholder resolution for vote at the 2024 ExxonMobil annual meeting to encourage management to speed up its carbon emission reduction plans and expand the scope of emissions covered by its reduction plan. It’s a non-binding resolution. Meaning the company’s…