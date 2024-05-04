Exxon Completes $60B Acquisition of Pioneer

Exxon Mobil Corporation has finalized its acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources, marking a monumental milestone in the energy sector. With a price tag of $60 billion, this deal stands as one of the largest oil-and-gas acquisitions in recent memory, reshaping the landscape of the industry. The completion of this megadeal significantly bolsters Exxon’s presence in the coveted Permian Basin. This strategic move effectively doubles Exxon’s footprint in the region, solidifying its position as a dominant player in one of the most prolific oil-producing…