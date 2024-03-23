Exxon Is Sure It Has Right Of First Refusal In Spat Over Guyana Oil Assets

Exxon has “strong feelings” that it is right in its view of the right-of-first-refusal provision in its spat over oil assets in Guyana, Exxon Senior Vice President Jack Williams told Bloomberg on Friday—in part because it wrote the contract governing the project. Exxon has accused Chevron of trying to get around the right of first refusal provision by merging with Hess Corp—a deal that would hand Chevron Hess’s 30% stake. Chevron has argued that the right of first refusal doesn’t apply to mergers. Hess and Exxon—and…