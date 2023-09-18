18 Sep, 23

Exxon Is The Biggest Winner In Guyana’s Epic Oil Boom

UncategorizedNo Comments

South American microstate Guyana recently emerged as what is being described as the world’s hottest offshore frontier oil play. A consortium led by ExxonMobil controls Guyana’s prolific offshore 6.6-million-acre Stabroek Block, where more than 30 world-class oil discoveries have been made and lies at the heart of the former British colony’s burgeoning oil boom. Exxon, the operator of Stabroek, holding a 45% interest with 30% held by partner Hess and the remaining 25% by Beijing-owned CNOOC, is ideally positioned to be the…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.