13 Nov, 23

Exxon Looks To Become Leading Lithium Supplier By 2030

While doubling down on crude oil production, especially closer to home, ExxonMobil unveiled plans on Monday to produce lithium in Arkansas, aiming to become a leading supplier of the key metal for electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.    Exxon announced plans to become a leading producer of lithium, the U.S. oil and gas supermajor said in a statement. The company has already begun work on a first phase of its North American lithium production in southwest Arkansas, an area known to hold significant lithium deposits. Southwestern…

