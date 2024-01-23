Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana’s Gas Riches

After boosting oil production to above 500,000 barrels per day in five years, the world’s newest crude oil exporter, Guyana, looks to develop its significant natural gas resources, too. ExxonMobil, whose consortium currently pumps all of Guyana’s crude oil, is positioning itself to explore and understand the natural gas reserves in the country this year. Guyana’s government and the U.S. supermajor are looking to nail down a timeline to develop some of the gas resources in the eastern part of the Exxon-operated…