Exxon Mulls Sale of Vaca Muerta Shale Assets

ExxonMobil is considering a sale of its Vaca Muerta shale assets in Patagonia and has received several offers of holding already, anonymous Bloomberg sources revealed on Friday. The U.S. oil giant’s assets that will be sold include assets owned as part of a joint venture with QatarEnergy, including seven oil and gas blocks in the Vaca Muerta and holdings in a pipeline. The assets are estimated to be valued at $1 billion, the sources suggested. Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale formation has been behind a significant increase in oil and…