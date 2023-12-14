Exxon Reportedly To Mirror Peers with Cash Bonuses for Risk Traders

As ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) moves to expand its trading operations, risk-on traders will be awarded with new cash bonuses starting in December 2024, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the structural changes.Exxon will categorize traders as “system traders” on one hand, and those who take risk to boost company profits on the other and cash performance bonuses will be distributed only to the risk-takers. “We strive to deliver competitive pay that will attract, reward and retain talented employees in support…