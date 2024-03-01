01 Mar, 24

Exxon Threatens to Derail Chevron’s Acquisition of Hess

UncategorizedNo Comments

Exxon’s challenge of Chevron’s acquisition of Hess could result in a windfall for Exxon shareholders, a new report from Reuters speculates.  As we wrote earlier this week, Exxon is challenging Chevron’s acquisition of Hess by challenging the terms of a stake in a major Guyana oil field. Exxon said it could exercise pre-emptive rights that could block Chevron from acquiring a 30% stake in the field, which sits at the center of the potential Hess acquisition.  MKP Advisors said in a note reviewed by Reuters that Exxon is “very possibly…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.