Exxon Threatens to Derail Chevron’s Acquisition of Hess

Exxon’s challenge of Chevron’s acquisition of Hess could result in a windfall for Exxon shareholders, a new report from Reuters speculates. As we wrote earlier this week, Exxon is challenging Chevron’s acquisition of Hess by challenging the terms of a stake in a major Guyana oil field. Exxon said it could exercise pre-emptive rights that could block Chevron from acquiring a 30% stake in the field, which sits at the center of the potential Hess acquisition. MKP Advisors said in a note reviewed by Reuters that Exxon is “very possibly…