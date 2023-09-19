Exxon To Increase Oil Production In Nigeria

Exxon will boost crude oil production in Nigeria by an additional 40,000 barrels per day, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement on Tuesday. Nigeria has long had aspirations for increasing its crude oil production, most recently promising to boost production to 1.7 million barrels per day by November of this year. But now, Exxon is pledging to boost production on its end, according to Nigeria, who was citing information from Exxon’s president of global upstream operations. Exxon’s promises could put more weight…