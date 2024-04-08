Exxon To Pause Some Guyana Oil Output to Finish Gas-Power Project

Exxon will pause for several weeks oil production at two platforms offshore Guyana in the third quarter of 2024 to connect them to a new pipeline expected to bring the associated natural gas onshore to a gas-fired power plant. Exxon, whose consortium produces more than 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Guyana’s prolific Stabroek block, is working with the government of Guyana on a gas-to-energy project expected to use the associated gas in a new combined-cycle power plant onshore. The proposed project would bring associated…