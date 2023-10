If there was any doubt left in your mind whether or not the oil and gas industry is literally running like greased lightning nowadays, it has been reported that ExxonMobil is still seeking out new M&A opportunities – even after the firm’s massive $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer. After the company’s blowout earnings and hiked dividend to end the week, CFO Kathy Mikells told Financial Times that the supermajor is still on the prowl opportunities: “It’s important to say that we’re…