Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

ExxonMobil’s drilling plans offshore Guyana have angered Venezuela and risk escalating the dispute between the two South American neighbors over Venezuela’s claim on a large part of Guyana’s oil-rich Essequibo region. The U.S. supermajor said this week it expects to drill two exploration wells north and west of its Stabroek block offshore Guyana, where three already operational Exxon projects are currently producing more than 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and are expected to reach more…