Falling Nickel Prices Weigh Heavy on Stainless Steel Industry

Via Metal Miner Nickel prices remained within a strong downtrend throughout November, hitting their lowest level since April 2021. While prices appeared to stabilize during the first half of December, the nickel market has overwhelmingly proven itself the worst-performing base metal with a roughly 45% year-to-date drop. Overall, the Stainless Monthly Metals Index (MMI) remained bearish, with a 6.59% decline from November to December. Stainless Market Sees Increased Quotation Activity, But No Additional Buying 2023 will wrap up with…