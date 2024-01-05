Falling Spot Prices Trigger Surge in Asian LNG Imports

Asia’s LNG imports jumped in December to a record-high for any month in history as China regained the top importer spot from Japan and lower spot prices incentivized purchases. Last month, imports of LNG into Asia rose to 26.61 million metric tons, per data from commodity analysts Kpler cited by Reuters columnist Clyde Russell. Imports increased from the November level of 23.35 million tons and were also higher than the previous Asian LNG import record of 26.15 million tons set in January 2021, according to the data…