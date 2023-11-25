Farmers Embrace Dual-Purpose Land Use with Solar Panels

The rapid development of the world’s renewable energy capacity will require the use of a great deal more land, which is not always easy to come by. While many governments worldwide are backing huge solar projects, getting landowners and local communities to support the development of these sites can prove difficult. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the quantity of dual-purpose land use, as farmers welcome the use of energy-producing equipment alongside animal grazing or crop production. A growing number of farms are now…