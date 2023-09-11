Feedgas Volumes To U.S. Freeport LNG Plant Plunge

The volumes of feedgas into the major U.S. LNG export facility Freeport LNG plummeted this weekend, at a time when the global gas market could tighten ahead of the winter with a strike at Australian LNG plants and maintenance in Norway. Feedgas flows to Freeport LNG plunged from 1,640 million cubic feet per day (mcf/day) on Friday, to 702.9 mcf/day on Saturday and further to 284.3 mcf/day on Sunday, according to data from LSEG cited by Reuters. On Monday, feedgas flows to the second-largest U.S. LNG exporting plant, averaged around 622 mcf/d, per…