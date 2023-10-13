Finland Restricts Access To LNG Infrastructure After Suspected Pipeline Sabotage

Finland prepares to restrict access to a port area hosting one of its two floating LNG import terminals after an offshore natural gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was shut down this weekend following a leak suspected to be caused by sabotage. The authorities are preparing a decree to restrict access to the area around the Inkoo LNG floating terminal, the Interior Ministry said on Friday, days after Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto said that the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline is likely to have been caused…