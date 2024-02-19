Fire Breaks Out in French Warehouse Full of Batteries

A fire broke out Saturday in a warehouse storing lithium-ion batteries in southern France, near Toulouse. Per media reports, the warehouse, property of local recycling company Société Nouvelle d’Affinage des Métaux contained 900 tons of batteries. Reuters quoted the local police authorities as saying that, as of Sunday night, the fire was under control. Also, Reuters quoted Le Monde as reporting that 70 firefighters were battling the blaze. The publication also quoted the local prefecture as saying the fire…