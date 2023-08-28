28 Aug, 23

First-Ever Gulf Coast Wind Auction Could Be A Boon For U.S. Green Hydrogen

In a groundbreaking move, the Biden administration is set to hold its first-ever offshore wind auction in the Gulf of Mexico this Tuesday. Unlike previous offshore wind auctions concentrated in the Northeast, this one aims to fuel a green hydrogen supply chain for the Gulf Coast’s extensive industrial sector. According to Cheryl Stahl, principal project manager at DNV, the Gulf Coast offers a unique opportunity for innovation.  “When we get to the Gulf, (offshore wind) will start becoming much more disconnected from the grid,” she said.…

