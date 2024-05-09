First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

The West African nation of Benin has blocked China’s first shipment of crude oil from Niger amid an ongoing border dispute with Niger following a coup that has put a military junta in power and shaken relations with other African nations. China’s first imports of crude oil from Niger’s military junta arrived in Benin in three vessels but were prevented by the authorities from docking at the port. “If you want to load your oil in our waters, you can’t view Benin as an enemy and at the same time expect your…