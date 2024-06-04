First Solar and Qcells Score Panel Ecolabel Preferred in U.S. Federal Tenders

Solar panel manufacturers First Solar and Hanwha Qcells have registered several of their solar panel designs under a label of most sustainably produced panels, which the U.S. government prefers when sourcing solar equipment in tenders. Qcells’ residential and commercial solar panels achieved the Global Electronics Council’s (GEC) stringent sustainability criteria, making them EPEAT registered products, Hanwha Q CELLS America Inc said on Tuesday. The EPEAT standard for solar panels is among the low environmental-impact…