Fitch: Politics And Geopolitics Are Top Risks For Oil & Commodities

Leading American credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings, has reported that geopolitical instability in the Middle East, upcoming elections in scores of countries as well as increasing regulatory uncertainty are the top risks for most commodities including oil and gas, copper and defensive commodities such as gold in 2024. Commodity experts at Standard Chartered have argued that markets are seriously discounting geopolitical risks likely due to weak oil demand in the month of January. The analysts appear to have been right…