25 Jan, 24

Five Energy Sector Predictions for 2024

UncategorizedNo Comments

It is time to make my energy sector predictions for this year. The year promises to be challenging because there are more variables in play than normal. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. presidential elections, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East are all factors that could have a major impact on the energy markets. As always, I try to balance realistic predictions with those that are too obvious. I consider the discussion behind the predictions to be more important than the predictions themselves. That’s why I provide…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.