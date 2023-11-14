14 Nov, 23

Floating Cities And Climate Visas: Solutions To The Looming Climate Crisis?

UncategorizedNo Comments

You’ll remember the image: Tovalu’s climate minister Simon Kofe rolling up his trousers to give up a recorded speech for the Glasgow Cop26 climate conference standing knee-deep in seawater symbolising his nation’s vulnerability to the climate crisis in an appeal for help. These nations are literally sinking into the sea – leaving their residents imperilled over the future of their homes. But it’s not just small island states – the climate crisis could force over 1bn people from their homes by 2050. Some 150m…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.