Floating Solar Farms: Southeast Asia’s Answer to Land Scarcity

Solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity additions are poised to be a central pillar of Southeast Asia’s energy future, with floating installations primed to play a critical role. Mirroring the broader Asian region’s dominance of the global floating PV (FPV) market, Rystad Energy research shows that Southeast Asia will account for 10% of the region’s total solar capacity by 2030, encompassing ground-mounted, rooftop and FPV installations. Countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand are well-positioned to be at the forefront…