For Clean Energy Stocks, It’s All About Bond Yields Right Now

Renewable energy stocks have been badly pummeled, underperforming their fossil fuel peers and the broader market in the current year, with the selloff accelerating in recent months thanks to higher interest rates and a hawkish Fed outweighing considerable backing by the Biden administration. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN), the world’s largest green energy ETF and a catch-all bet on clean energy, has crashed 26.2% in the year-to-date, incomparable to the 14.5% gain by the S&P 500 over the timeframe…