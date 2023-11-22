Ford Scales Back Capacity Of New Battery Plant By 42%

Ford is reneging on its ambitious plans to open a battery plant near Marshall, Michigan, a company spokesman said, scaling back both its investments in the EV battery facility and jobs as EV adoption is slower than expected. Ford will reduce its commitment to the battery plant by more than $1 billion and 800 jobs, reducing the planned capacity of the plant by 42%. While the plans have been scaled back considerably, Ford still plans to open the new plant by 2026. “We’ve been studying this project for the past couple of months. I think…