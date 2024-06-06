Foreign Demand Spikes for Saudi Aramco’s $12-Billion Share Offering

The $12-billion secondary share offering of Saudi oil giant Aramco has drawn strong demand from foreign investors, sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. Saudi Aramco launched on Sunday a secondary public offering of 1.545 billion shares of the company, representing approximately 0.64% of the company’s issued shares. Aramcos’s share offer sold out in hours after opening on 2 June, Bloomberg reported on Sunday. Currently, the Saudi government owns about 82% of Aramco, while the…