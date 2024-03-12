Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy

The California geologist who helped develop one of Europe’s biggest heavy oilfields over two decades ago is back, and this time, he has two things in mind: European energy security and natural gas, the only viable “bridge” fuel for an energy transition. “Not only has Europe been dependent on Russian gas for decades, but that dependence has essentially plundered the continent’s ability to produce domestically, onshore,” California geologist James Hill, who is now the CEO of MCF Energy (TSXV:MCF; OTC:MCFNF), says. …