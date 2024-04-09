09 Apr, 24

Former Shell CEO Says New York Stock Exchange Benefits Oil Firms

UncategorizedNo Comments

Oil majors listed in New York enjoy higher stock valuations and have friendlier investors and increased access to capital, Shell’s former CEO Ben van Beurden said on Tuesday, following media reports that Shell is considering shifting its listing from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to the NYSE.    Shell is considering shifting its listing from London to New York, the Telegraph reported on Monday, citing the company’s CEO Wael Sawan. According to the UK daily newspaper, Shell is considering “all options”…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.