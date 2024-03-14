Fourth Russian Lukoil Exec Found Dead by Apparent Suicide

The vice president of Russian Lukoil, Vitaly Robertus, has been found dead in his office in Moscow, according to a Lukoil, making him the fourth top Lukoil executive to die since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2022. “It is with deep regret that we inform you that at the age of 54, the vice-president of the company, Robertus Vitaly Vladimirovich, suddenly died,” Lukoil said in a March 13 press release, which did not disclose the cause of death. While the Lukoil press release avoided mentioning the…