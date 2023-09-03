Fracking Fuels U.S. Natural Gas Production Explosion

This is the fourth article in a series on the recently released 2023 Statistical Review of World Energy. Previous articles discussed the trends in global carbon dioxide emissions, the overall highlights of the Review, and the production and consumption of petroleum. Today I delve into the data on natural gas production and consumption. Natural Gas Production The U.S. dominated global natural gas production until the 1980s, at which time it ceded the lead to Russia. The Middle East has also grown its natural gas…